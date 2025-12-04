Exploring the Heritage of Fresh Pasta

media release: Join Holy Wisdom Monastery’s own Chef Felipe Saint-Martin in a hands-on cooking class, where you will learn how to make authentic northern Italian recipes on your own. In the first of its kind at Holy Wisdom, the Handmade Fresh Pasta Workshop will use cuisine to explore the relationship between agriculture and grains, as well as the diverse cultural iterations of bread- and pasta-making.

Using fresh ingredients grown on the monastery grounds, participants will knead, roll and cut their way to a delicious and heartwarming experience exclusive to Holy Wisdom.

𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘂

Appetizer – Winter Root and Kale Salad

• Creating a maple-mustard vinaigrette from scratch, learn about flavor diffusion while working with seasonal Wisconsin produce.

Main Course – Cappelletti al Brodo

• After kneading, rolling and cutting pasta dough from scratch, participants will learn how to shape and stuff cappelletti pasta with locally grown squash, ricotta, parmesan and fresh winter herbs.

• Substituting vegetables for meat, learn how to make a sweet, nutty broth traditionally served during winter in northern Italy.

Mocktail – Spiced Cranberry Glow

• Complementing the winter menu, enjoy a non-alcoholic spritzer made of sparkling water, fresh cranberry juice, honey-ginger syrup and a hint of cinnamon. Served over ice with an orange slice.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

$89/person.

Limited to 25 participants.

Wear closed-toe shoes that you feel comfortable standing in for about two hours, and have long hair tied back. Please be aware that this workshop cannot accommodate gluten-free or vegan dietary restrictions.