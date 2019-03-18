press release: 6:30 pm on 3/18-19 and 6:30 & 7:45 pm, 3/20.

Exploring Mars

After almost 15 years roving the surface of Mars, NASA has finally said goodbye to Opportunity. But they still have Curiosity exploring the surface, the InSight lander deploying its instruments, and three spacecraft orbiting Mars. Join us to learn about these amazing missions and the Mars 2020 rover on the horizon. We’ll also give you a tour of the current night sky.

