RSVP for Exploring Nature Poetry and Art

press release: Saturday, November 23, 1–3 p.m. This introductory art and nature poetry class will consider an art exhibit and poetry by Mary Oliver to explore aesthetic links between the visual and written arts. The class coincides with the exhibit Among the Trees, featuring fiber art inspired by Mary Oliver’s poetry that will be in the Arboretum’s Steinhauer Trust Gallery. Instructor: Troy Hess, On the Yahara Writing Center. Indoor class. Fee: $20. Register by November 19. Meet at the Visitor Center.