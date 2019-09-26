press release: Edgewood College is pleased to invite Greater Madison to the next opportunity in our School of Business Executive Speaker Series: Exploring Perspectives on Workplace Culture. This interactive discussion will take place 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Anderson Auditorium. The event is free.

Everywhere we turn it seems the topic of culture is staring us in the face, forcing us to consider: what exactly is culture and why does it matter?

This interactive session will explore the topic of workplace culture through the various stakeholder perspectives: millennials, leadership, organizational strategy, and change management. Participants will have opportunities to weigh-in on key topics to help guide the conversation to better understand what culture looks like through someone else’s vantage point.

Panelists include Melanie Hayward, Exact Sciences; Andrea Barnes, Terso Solutions; Greg Jones, Dave Jones, Inc.; and Britt Gottschalk, FarWell. Ted Gurman, Ted Gurman Coaching, LLC, will serve as moderator.

About FarWell: This edition of the Executive Speaker Series is presented in partnership with FarWell of Madison and Milwaukee. FarWell is a growing advisory firm that helps people and companies succeed during times of change.

FarWell invests in its team and culture to continue to exceed clients’ expectations. Success in today’s competitive landscape requires resiliency and change agility. FarWell Advisors collaborate with organizations to plan for and implement strategic changes.

Inc. Magazine recently listed FarWell among the fastest growing companies in Wisconsin for the third consecutive year.

Please visit www.edgewood.edu/executive- speaker-series for more information and to RSVP for this event.