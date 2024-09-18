Exploring the 2025 Budget

media release; Alder John Guequierre of District 19 has planned a series of three educational sessions with accessibility and inclusivity at the heart of these sessions. Alder Guequierre invites residents to think critically about what is needed to create and sustain an environment in which all residents can realize their full potential. Residents will have the opportunity to speak personally at the first two sessions, which will be in-person at the Oakwood Village Auditorium, and through the chat at the last session which will be virtual.

Alder John Guequierre is committed to make education on the city budget accessible to all of Madison residents. "The purpose of this series is to explore the reason for and details of two long-range budget plans. Whether or not the referendum passes, we will need to consider service reductions. I want to collect resident input on the best places to make those difficult decisions," said Alder Guequierre.

These sessions will provide residents with an in-depth look at the City of Madison budget. Topics at each session will include a brief overview of the budget deficit and need for multi-year plans, a deeper dive into a few complicated issues, initial five-year plans with and without a successful referendum, and agency proposals for cuts. Since service reductions may ultimately be required regardless of referendum results, Alder Guequierre is seeking your input on cuts. Residents can also take an online survey which was designed to have a process for thinking about a painful subject – what is expendable and what must be preserved? You can take the survey at the following link: www.cityofmadison.com/D19ServiceReductionSurvey.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 6pm-8pm, in person at Oakwood Village Auditorium, 6209 Mineral Point Road. Surface parking available at 6209 Mineral Point Road and underground parking available at the Heritage Oaks building, 6205 Mineral Point Road (press button at garage entrance to be let in). This session will feature a deeper dive into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and its impact on the Capital and Operating Budgets. You may register for any of the sessions at www.cityofmadison.com/D19ExploretheBudget.

Please mark your calendars and see more information about the last two of the three sessions below:

Thursday, October 3, 2024, 6pm-8pm , in person at Oakwood Village Auditorium, 6209 Mineral Point Road. Surface parking available at 6209 Mineral Point Road and underground parking available the Heritage Oaks building, 6205 Mineral Point Road (press button at garage entrance to be let in). This session will feature a deep-er dive into the Community Development Division and the City’s funding to non-profits. You may register for any of the sessions at www.cityofmadison.com/D19ExploretheBudget.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 6pm-8pm, virtual via Zoom. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet or listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingOctober16Budget. This session will feature a deeper dive into cut scenarios and the impact of cuts. Spanish and Mandarin interpretation will be available at this virtual meeting. Additional languages upon request.

Si usted necesita ayuda en español para registrarse o para obtener más información sobre este evento, por favor comuníquese con Enoch Melgarejo al correo electrónico: Emelgarejo@cityofmadison.com

對于講中文的居民們，如對該會議有問題或需要幫助注冊，請聯系您的華人社區聯絡轉員陳弘（Holly Chen）。您可以通過電子郵件聯系陳弘（Holly Chen)：HChen@cityofmadison.com

**Please note the address for the Oakwood Village Auditorium is 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison.

For more information, please contact Alder John Guequierre by email district19@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 571-4919. For help registering, please contact Lorissa Banuelos by email at lbanuelos@cityofmadison.com. Residents can also contact the Common Council Office, by email council@cityofmadison.com, or by phone (608) 266-4071.

