media release: Exploring the Hope and Peril in American Medicine, April 30, 6:30 p.m., Taliesin Hillside Theater, Spring Green Wisconsin

This event will feature a conversation between Dr. Ricardo Nuila, practicing physician at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston and the author of The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine, and Dr. Aaron Dunn, medical director of Community Connections Free Clinic in Dodgeville and practicing family physician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Mineral Point.

Dr. Nuila and Dr. Dunn share a passion for caring for those who cannot afford or access medical services in their communities. Their conversation will explore the challenges of our current system, how we got here, and where there is hope.