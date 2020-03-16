Exploring the Invisible Universe

6:30 pm on 3/16-17 and 6:30 & 7:45 pm, 3/18.

press release: Our eyes are incredible instruments for exploring the universe, but there is so much more to “see” and learn if we build instruments that can detect other types of light. Join us to see the sky and yourself in infrared light! We will explore and celebrate some of the amazing tools astronomers have been using to explore the invisible universe like the Spitzer Space Telescope, and SOFIA the flying observatory. You’ll also get an overview of what Memorial High School students learned by mining the Spitzer data archive. We will also explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.