Exploring the Understory of the Natural Path Sanctuary

media release: May in the forest is full of new life. Please come and explore the magic and the mystery with Mary Michal, and other master naturalists Theresa Berrie, Fred Dike, Dave Kelly and Colleen Robinson. Together we will discover what spring ephemerals are thriving at Natural Path Sanctuary, and how we can support them.

What are the threats, and how do we bring our mindful attention to the balance? We will walk gently through the Sanctuary, exploring what is present, with plenty of time to observe and share.

Mary Michal is a member of a number of organizations involved with care for the Earth, with a long-time connection with NPS, who worked closely with Linda Farley to provide hospice care in the 1980s and early '90s. She is grateful for Gene and Linda’s legacy, and the beauty and serenity of NPS.

Please meet at the Farley Center kiosk at 9:55 to start the walk at 10 a.m. Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather and good walking shoes as we will be walking along the dirt paths in the Sanctuary.

Questions? Please contact programs@farleycenter.org

https://www.facebook.com/ events/8998212130266818