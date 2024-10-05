media release: Come Celebrate 10 Years of EXPO at our 4th Annual Gala and Celebration of Life.

We are thrilled to announce our Keynote Speaker for the EXPOnential Celebration of Life Gala: the remarkable Ms. Susan Burton!

As the founder of A New Way of Life and the SAFE House Network, a recipient of the Forbes 50 over 50 list, and author of the powerful memoir "Becoming Ms. Burton," Susan is a true force for change and a champion for justice.

Join us at the Monona Terrace as we celebrate life, resilience, and the incredible work being done in our communities. Don't miss this opportunity to hear Susan's inspiring story and insights.

Saturday, October 5, 2024 @ 5:00 PM, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53703