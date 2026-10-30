RSVP for EXPOnentially Correcting the Narrative: Rising Together

media release: EXPO (EX-incarcerated People Organizing) of Wisconsin and The Community invite guests for an unforgettable evening. EXPOnentially Correcting the Narrative: Rising Together, a first-ever co-hosted celebration bringing together crime survivors, formerly incarcerated individuals, system actors, community leaders, and advocates, families for an evening of connection, recognition, and celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in Madison.

The evening will center on healing, family, resilience, transformation, and the power of fair chances. Through shared experiences and meaningful conversations, the celebration will create space to recognize the journeys that shape our communities and the possibilities that emerge when people come together.

A meaningful and important part of the evening will be Cell to Table, a unique dining experience featuring a thoughtfully crafted menu prepared by an impacted chef duo: a crime survivor and a formerly incarcerated person. Through food, storytelling, and shared experiences, Cell to Table will highlight the creativity, talent, and resilience of people who have experienced harm and incarceration and are building new chapters in their lives.

The celebration will also honor crime survivors, formerly incarcerated individuals, the family of an incarcerated person and public leaders whose experiences, advocacy, and leadership inspire others and contribute to more meaningful change across Wisconsin.

This year we are proud to recognize:

Roots That Hold Us: The Silva Family

Love That Makes Room: Marty Dunmore

The Courage To Become: Ronald Watson

Bridging The Gap: Evan Goyke and Michael Schraa

Ramiah Whiteside Changemaker: Tamra Oman

Legacy Recognition: we are not allowed to publicly announce who this person is or the person that may present them with the Legacy Recognition due to security reasons surrounding both people.

As the evening moves from reflection to celebration, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy music, dancing, and a DJ-led celebration, creating space for joy, connection, and community. The celebration is rooted in the understanding that meaningful change happens when people with different experiences come together, listen to one another, and recognize our shared humanity. By gathering around one table, attendees will have an opportunity to build connections, honor personal journeys, and celebrate the strength of individuals and communities.

Saturday, November 7, 2026

The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club, 1 W Dayton Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

Begins: 5:30-7:40 p.m.

DJ, Dancing and Socializing: 7:45-9:30 p.m.

Limited Seating Available

Everyone is encouraged to attend and support this meaningful event.

For tickets visit: EXPOnentially Correcting the Narrative: Rising Together. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 1.

EXPO of Wisconsin (EX-incarcerated People Organizing) is a statewide organization led by people directly impacted by incarceration. EXPO works to create opportunities for people returning home from incarceration, strengthen families and communities, and advance policies and systems that promote dignity, equity, healing, and meaningful second chances. EXPO believes in the inherent dignity of all currently and formerly incarcerated people and recognizes that they are integral members of our communities. Learn more at expowisconsin.org

The Community empowers and invests in people with carceral experience and their families through Pre-entry and Correcting the Narrative. Our Pre-entry work revolves around meeting people where they are in carceral settings with positive content and programming for them to build pathways to success. Our narrative work revolves around empowering people with criminal records for greater success and informing the public about the value and potential of people with records. Ultimately, they seek to create better preparation and better opportunities to achieve stronger, healthier communities. Learn more at the-community.org.