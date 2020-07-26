RSVP for Express Yourself

Camp for ages 8-13, 8/9-12, Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells. $275. RSVP by 7/26.

press release: At Upham Woods Open Enrollment Camps, campers learn about the natural world, themselves and each other in our traditional summer camp program. Camp activities include hiking, canoeing, archery, swimming, our low element challenge course, and so much more. The traditions of summer camp and unique qualities of Upham Woods combine for an unforgettable experiences. For ages 8-13 (at camp dates).

Registration is open here! https://www.regpacks. com/reg/templates/build/?g_id= 100901560