Expressions reception

media release: Expressions is the newest art exhibit at Holy Wisdom Monastery. This exhibit features artwork by people involved with Holy Wisdom Monastery including painting, stained glass, colored pencil, pastels, photography, collage, fiber arts and block and monotype prints. In 2025, 32 people from a variety of monastery communities had their work showcased in the exhibit.

The exhibit is on display in the Monastery Gathering Area from July 8 – September 20, 2026. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 am.

The art exhibit will be installed on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. The opening reception will be held after the Sunday Assembly Worship Service on July 26, 2026 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Artists will be available to speak with attendees about their work. Light refreshments will be provided by the artists.

Registration is not necessary for the reception, and it is free to attend.