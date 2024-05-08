Expressions Toastmasters Club

media release: Toastmasters is a great way to improve your public speaking skills and gain confidence when talking to others. Come visit us to learn how!

We are an in-person/online hybrid club. We meet at 11:30AM on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. Meetings on/near holidays may be canceled.

Join us in person in Room 2508 at City Center West (525 Junction Road, North Tower, check in with TDS receptionist) or fill out the "Contact Us" form on our website to get a link to join online.