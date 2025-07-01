RSVP for Expressive Portraits

media release: Workshop with Lydia Zoells

16+

Tuesdays, July 8-15. 6:00 - 7:30 pm

$80

Let go of your perfectionism and play with paint in this two-week workshop for anyone who loves color, texture, and emotion in art. We will take inspiration from artists like Alice Neel, Chaim Soutine, and Kouta Sasai as we interpret portraits with freedom and expressiveness. We will discuss building a palette, loosening your brushwork, playing with texture, and finding an expressive, human quality in your work without being too attached to accuracy or likeness. The workshop will be taught in acrylic, but more experienced students are invited to bring their own oil paints instead. Registration deadline: 7/1/25