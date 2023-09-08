Expressive Watercolor: Paint with Confidence

media release: ADULTS AGES 18+ // $210

FRIDAYS, SEPTEMBER 8 - 29 // 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

SKILL LEVEL: BASIC EXPERIENCE IN WATERCOLOR. (ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS MUST CONTACT THE INSTRUCTOR IN ADVANCE.)

Do you want to expand your watercolor skills? Do you need to loosen up with expressive brushwork, bolder composition, and color? Do you need encouragement and more confidence in your own creativity? If yes, then treat yourself to 4 creative weeks of watercolor learning and fun. Each class will start with a hands-on demo of a watercolor technique on such topics as

The magic of wet in wet, wet on dry, and the beauty of “lost and found” edges

Brushwork techniques for bolder and looser paintings

How to achieve clean, fresh color and avoid the dreaded “mud.”

How to compose from a photo

How to resurrect those so-called “dead paintings” by lifting and adjusting values.

And most exciting: how can I find my own unique style?

Each class will also offer you some quiet personal painting time (with one-on-one guidance if desired) and friendly feedback/critique (optional).

Jane is an encouraging and supportive instructor. She creates a fun, supportive, and inspiring atmosphere. You will also enjoy the interaction and camaraderie of kindred spirits—fellow artists trying to conquer this marvelous and maddening medium! *Annual Registration fee applies.