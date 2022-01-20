Expungement Clinic

press release: FREE LEGAL EXPUNGEMENT CLINICS

Is your Wisconsin criminal record hurting your job search?

Did you know that you may be eligible to have certain convictions expunged or certain arrests removed from your record?

Do you live in Dane County?

We may be able to help. Our FREE expungement clinics are partnership between the Urban League of Greater Madison, Legal Action of Wisconsin, Foley & Lardner, and the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers. Attendees will receive:

FREE criminal record reviews with an attorney.

Advice regarding your eligibility for arrest removal and correction; expungement; and pardon.

Assistance with paperwork and filing court documents IF eligible.

Information about your rights related to employment and criminal records.

Advice for answering job application and job interview questions about your background.

Job leads & information about FREE career training opportunities.

Clinics are held approximately once each month. Pre-registration is required.

COVID-19 NOTE: The Urban League takes your health and the health of others in our building seriously. To help ensure public health and comply with local mandates, a mask must be worn when entering the Urban League facility and your temperature will be taken. The Urban League is also cleaning our facility frequently, and taking other precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.