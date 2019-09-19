press release:The Urban League will be hosting a free Expungement Clinic on Thursday, September 19, in partnership with Legal Action of Wisconsin, Foley & Lardner, the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers and others. Financial Support provided by the Dane County Office for Equity & Inclusion and the City of Madison My Brother's Keeper initiative.

Attendees will have the opportunity for a free criminal background review with an attorney, expungement and arrest record clean-up eligibility advice, help completing and filing paperwork with the courts (if eligible), advice for answering job application and job interview questions about your background, job leads, and information about free career training opportunities.

Must be a Dane County Resident with household income

at or below 250% of federal poverty level.

Pre-registration is required. Note: Ticket sales have ended. Please contact us at 608.729.1211 if you would like your name added to the wait list for future clinics.