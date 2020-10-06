ONLINE: Extinction or Decolonization

press release: “Climate Change, US Imperialism, and Indigenous Resistance,” Tuesday, October 6, 4pm (REGISTER HERE)

“Tragedy and Revolutionary Hope: Climate Justice and Decolonization,” Wednesday, October 7, 4pm (REGISTER HERE)

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester.

Nick Estes is a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He is an assistant professor in the American Studies Department at the University of New Mexico. In 2014, he co-founded The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance organization. For 2017-2018, Estes was the American Democracy Fellow at the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History at Harvard University. His research engages colonialism and global Indigenous histories, with a focus on decolonization, oral history, U.S. imperialism, environmental justice, anti-capitalism, and the Oceti Sakowin. Estes is the author of the book Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance (Verso, 2019), which places into historical context the Indigenous-led movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Co-sponsored by the American Indian Studies Program, and the Center for the Humanities