Extra AF Comedy

media release: On this month's #ExtraAFComedyMSN we welcome Allie Lindsay, Olivia Witt, Tashona Smith, Peggy Hurley and our amazing host Sarah Schmidt!

Due to the ongoing nature of this pandemic, we're asking that you wear masks during the event , when you're not drinking. We will not be enforcing this just asking.(unless the situation evolves).

$15 at Door! Join us for a fun evening of live comedy!