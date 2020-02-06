Extra AF Comedy

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: For you, February might mean Valentines Day, or Galentines Day, or Singles Awareness Day..... But for us, it means we're already pumped for our next edition of #ExtraAFComedy 2020!

We're celebrating February with Madison local comic Steve Horton, and two spectacular guest appearances from Milwaukee -- Dana Ehrmann & Tashona Smith. Plus, as always, your comics in residence/producers Sarah Schmidt and Melody Kate!

Can't wait to see you there!

$5 cover at the door.

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Comedy
608-640-4441
