Extra AF Comedy

media release: We’re so excited to be back…Join Lady Laughs for our first #ExtraAFComedy live, in a place, not online!

We turn two years old, so come celebrate our anniversary and PRIDE with your host Sarah Schmidt, Justin Frisque, from Chicago Katie Zane, from the Bay Area our wayward Lalita Dee returns for one night only, KB Marion from Chicago and the founder of Lady Laughs Comedy & the host of the I Heart Funny Women! Podcast Dina Nina Martinez.