Extra AF Comedy: Merry Queermas

media release: Extra AF is back! One part standup, one part twisted storytelling and a whole lot of funny! Join us a we welcome a cast of hilariously over the top comedy and stories from some of your favorite performers. Oh, and the audience has a chance to get involved to. Come celebrate the winter holidays with a lot of HA, HA, HA and none of that Ho! Comedians Ashleigh Gradel, Justin Frisque, Sarah Schmidt and storytellers Ben Weger and Noelle Mariano all herded by Dina Nina is the Queermas you Deserve!