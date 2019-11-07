Extra AF Comedy

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Lady Laughs showcase with Elizabeth Joy, Margaret Leaf, Tyson Purcell, Sarah Schmidt, Melody Kate, 7:30 pm, 11/7, Crucible. $5.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Comedy
608-640-4441
