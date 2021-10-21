Extra AF Comedy

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: October's #ExtraAFComedy brings you our usual #Herlarious line up with Kristin Lytie from Green Bay, Dana Ehrman from Milwaukee, Vanessa Tortolano, Matthew Thompson and your host the PHENOMENAL Sarah Schmidt

Due to the ongoing nature of this pandemic, we're asking that you wear masks during the event , when you're not sitting.

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED per Venue.

Join us for a fun evening of live comedy!

$9.99 in advance, $15 at the door. 18+

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Comedy
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Extra AF Comedy - 2021-10-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Extra AF Comedy - 2021-10-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Extra AF Comedy - 2021-10-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Extra AF Comedy - 2021-10-21 19:00:00 ical