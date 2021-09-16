Extra AF Comedy

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: September's #ExtraAFComedy brings you our usual #Herlarious line up with Raegan Niemela from MKE, Elizabeth Joy, Becky Wennlund, Freya Dialogos and your host the PHENOMENAL Sarah Schmidt

Due to the ongoing nature of this pandemic, we're asking that you wear masks during the event , when you're not drinking. We will not be enforcing this just asking.(unless the situation evolves).

Early Bird Tickets $8.00 Before 9/6

$15 at Door! Join us for a fun evening of live comedy! (This event is 21+)

Comedy
608-640-4441
