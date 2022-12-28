media release: The American Journal of Losers presents the only comedy show that WILL make you smarter. Extra Credit Comedy Hour isn't just a laugh riot featuring some of the Midwest's best comedians, it is also a fully accredited institution of higher learning. Join us every month at Camp Trippalindee at the Graduate Hotel for comedy, cocktails, and one free college credit just for attending.*

This month's show features:

Elliot GB

Gena Gephart

Charlie Kojis

Adam McShane

Cosmo Nomikos

Joey Bednarski