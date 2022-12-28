Extra Credit Comedy Hour
Camp Trippalindee 601 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: The American Journal of Losers presents the only comedy show that WILL make you smarter. Extra Credit Comedy Hour isn't just a laugh riot featuring some of the Midwest's best comedians, it is also a fully accredited institution of higher learning. Join us every month at Camp Trippalindee at the Graduate Hotel for comedy, cocktails, and one free college credit just for attending.*
This month's show features:
Elliot GB
Gena Gephart
Charlie Kojis
Adam McShane
Cosmo Nomikos
Joey Bednarski