media release: Comedians Adam McShane and Cosmo Nomikos team up with Camp Trippalindee at the Graduate hotel to bring you the only comedy show that WILL make you smarter! Extra Credit Comedy Hour isn't just a laugh riot featuring some of the best comedians, it is also a fully accredited institution of higher learning. Join us at this monthly show at Camp Trippalindee at the Graduate Hotel for comedy, cocktails, and one free college credit just for attending.*

The Madison Comedy Week edition of this show includes: Cosmo Nomikos, Anthony Siraguse, Dan Drees, Isaiah Edoho, Mia Wilson, Mandy Kay, Ian John

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.