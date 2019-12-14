press release: Bierock bar and restaurant in Madison hosts its second annual Extra Life Gaming Marathon fundraiser on Saturday Dec. 14. What does that entail? All you have to do is look at the Extra Life tagline: "Play Games. Heal Kids."

Bierock will be hosting a gaming marathon from Noon to 6 p.m. And we take the event to a level appropriate of a Wisconsin bar: Play Games. Drink Beer. Heal Kids.

For every draught beer purchased during the event, Bierock will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

At last year’s benefit, Bierock donated more than $100. Can we exceed that mark this year? Can we reach $200?

It doesn’t matter if you’re playing board games, card games or even video games. All that matters is our participants are gaming or one sort or another during the marathon.

Bierock will have a variety of board games and decks of cards on hand, but customers are encouraged to bring in games like Jenga, Settlers of Catan, Magic the Gathering, Connect Four, Balderdash, anything really.

FEATURING W00TSTOUT

For the second consecutive year, we’ll also be featuring a keg of Stone Brewing‘s 2019 version of w00tstout. A beer specifically made in celebration of geekdom, it was previously released during Hop-Con in California, coinciding with the annual Comic Con.

Made in collaboration by Wil Wheaton (of Fark.com), Drew Curtis (actor) and Greg Koch (of Stone Brewing), this imperial stout is brewed with pecans, wheat and rye and partially-aged in bourbon barrels, checking in at 11.5% ABV.

“I love love love this beer,” said Koch, Stone Brewing executive chairman and co-founder. “I love the intensity and depth of its flavor profile, and I love how it came together between Drew, Wil, me and our brewing team. And fans have made it clear that they love this beer all the way to the depths of its awesomeness like we do. Yeah, I love that too.”

THE CAUSE

The inspiration for hosting such an event comes from former bartender, Bryan Born, who’s held previous Extra Life marathons and will be in attendance for this year’s event.

Bryan has raised in excess of $1,000 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin as part of the local Hyrule Sages team.

So come on down to Bierock on Sat. Dec. 14 for our second annual Madison Extra Life Gaming Marathon to raise some money for those in need.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave, part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.