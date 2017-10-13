Extraction. Reaction. Attraction

1-2 pm: Barry Young of Boyd & Blair gives us a peek behind the curtain as he reveals the art and science of making liqueurs at home, utilizing Boyd & Blair Professional Proof 151. During this seminar, a citrus, a nut and a mint liqueur will each be made on site. Barry will utilize heat and motion to demonstrate what an incredible conductor the vodka is for infusing flavor. Barry will also give a brief background on how Boyd & Blair Professional Proof 151 is distilled and why it is such a clean vehicle. To further round out the class, Barry will cover other topics, including length of infusion time, how to filter the infusion for maximum impact and the different sweeteners that can be used to finish the product. Tickets are $15.