This long-running ensemble has been enlightening audiences with a residency at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago for many years. Extraordinary Popular Delusions is bringing their experimental improvisations on the road for a night at Cafe Coda. For a sample of the fireworks listen to their most recent album, The Last Quintet, a concert recording featuring the saxophone wizardry of the late Mars Williams.

media release: EPD returns to CODA! Saturday, March 28, Extraordinary Popular Delusions (EPD) ventures North from Chicago to perform at Cafe CODA.

Extraordinary Popular Delusions:

Edward Wilkerson, Jr: Tenor Saxophone; Clarinet; Alto Clarinet; Digeridoo

Brian Sandstrom: Bass; Electric Guitar; Trumpet

Steve Hunt: Drums; Percussion; Waterphone; Marimba;

Jim Baker: Piano; Analog Synthesizer; Viola

EPD's last performance in Madison was in December 2023, on a double bill with Roscoe Mitchell's quartet, at a tribute to the late Terry Martin. A year or so after that came the release of "The Last Quintet"; a double CD (on Corbett-vs-Dempsey) documenting the final performance of EPD as a quintet, prior to the passing of saxophonist Mars Williams. New EPD recordings are in development.

EPD has also been playing for about twenty (20) consecutive years on an almost-every-week basis, mostly Monday nights at Beat Kitchen in Chicago. While anyone who was at the Martin tribute event probably has vivid recollection of EPD's performance, and thus may need no further inducement, we will provide some attempt at description: while it is not entirely clear how the music they play would be categorized (though "jazz" or "free improvisation" might be reasonable suppositions), their process is straightforward: they just start playing and then at some point, stop.

The members of EPD (Edward Wilkerson, Jr; Brian Sandstrom; Steve Hunt; Jim Baker) have, over the past four decades or so, been playing awhile, both in/as EPD, and also with various other musicians, including Ausberto Acevedo, Ishmael Ali, Fred Anderson, Tatsu Aoki, Joshua Abrams, Dan Bitney, David Boykin, Bill Brimfield, Ari Brown, Frank Catalano, Shawn Colvin, Vincent Davis, Christopher Dammann, Ernest Dawkins, Hamid Drake, Eight Bold Souls, Douglas Ewart, Mark Feldman, Lily Finnegan, Von Freeman, Mats Gustafsson, Lin Halliday, Bill Harris, Jacob Heinemann, Light Henry Huff, Keefe Jackson, Kent Kessler, Albert King, Peter Maunu, Nicole Mitchell, Thurston Moore, Reggie Nicholson, Junius Paul, Edward Peterson, Willie Pickens, Avreeayl Ra, Dave Rempis, Jason Roebke, Charles Rumback, Hal Russell, Shadow Vignettes, Robert Shy, Luke Stewart, Hanah Jon Taylor, Tortoise, Nicholas Tremulis, Ken Vandermark, Mars Williams, Jack Wright, Kahil El-Zabar, and Michael Zerang.

Like most musicians, EPD is noting, with some apprehension, the impending onslaught of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, which--in at least some hypothetical futures--threaten to displace human musicians with AI-created music; however, unlike most musicians, EPD instead views the notion of AI displacement as more of a threat to audiences than to musicians, since AIs already outperform humans by all quantitative measures by which "listening" is gauged. Accordingly, Extraordinary Popular Delusions plays music for AIs, but EPD also insists that humans still be allowed to attend their weekly Monday night Chicago performances at Beat Kitchen; and, also their performance at Cafe Coda.