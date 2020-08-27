ONLINE: Extraordinary

press release: Join us for our annual summer celebration: “Extraordinary!” It’s your chance to raise a virtual glass to conservation champion Sen. Mark Miller as he retires this year – and celebrate our other extraordinary awardees, Tory Vollrath and Emiliana Almanza Lopez. Have fun with friends with “virtual conservation trivia” and get ready to be inspired as we gear up for the crucial 2020 elections! Click here for information on our guests and activities.

You are Extraordinary!

Every day, conservation voters like you are standing up for Wisconsin’s air, land, water - and people. Your passion for our environment and democracy is extraordinary! With all eyes on Wisconsin in 2020, your support this year is crucial.

Join us as an Extraordinary! Sponsor today and help us elect conservation leaders up and down the ballot in 2020!