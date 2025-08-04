RSVP for Eyes on the Skies

media release: 2025-2026 Friends of the UW Arboretum Luncheon Lectures

We are pleased to announce another fantastic roster of speakers this year! Luncheon Lectures filled up quickly, so register soon. Luncheon Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch, provided by Blue Plate Catering, is followed by an educational presentation. Register online at foamadison.org or send a check payable to FOA to Friends of the Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711. The cost of each Luncheon Lecture is $48. Registration closes 10 days before each event. The Friends of the Arboretum is a nonprofit organization that supports the missions of the UW Arboretum.

Thursday June 11, 2026: Eyes on the Skies by Dr. James Lattis, director, UW-Madison Space Place and faculty associate, UW-Madison Department of Astronomy. Registration closes 10 days before the event.

This talk will present a tour of the current sky and astronomical events, recent past and near future, that will be of interest to stargazers young and old.