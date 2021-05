press release: UW Space Place lecture: Dr. Jim Lattis will discuss what we can see in the night sky during the month of May in our Eyes on the Skies program this month.

Find it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/uwspaceplace

Or search a few minutes before 7pm, on YouTube for "UW Space Place live". Please note that this event takes place online only, NOT at UW Space Place. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.wisc.edu.