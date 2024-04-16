media release: New York Times columnist, podcast host, and author Ezra Klein will present on why American politics is so polarized, and what polarization has done to electoral institutions, policymaking, and the media.

Drawing from his bestselling book, “Why We’re Polarized,” Klein will discuss how and why American politics polarized around identity in the twentieth century, and what that polarization did to the way we see the world and one another. He traces the feedback loops between polarized political identities and polarized political institutions that are driving our system toward crisis.

About Ezra Klein

Klein is a columnist on the New York Times opinion page, host of the award-winning “Ezra Klein Show” podcast, and author of the bestselling book, “Why We’re Polarized.” Before that, he was the founder, editor-in-chief, and then editor-at-large of Vox, the explanatory news platform, which has won many awards and now reaches more than 50 million people each month.

Klein is the La Follette School’s spring 2024 Public Affairs Journalist in Residence. This event is generously funded by the Kohl Initiative, the Paul Offner Lecture Series, and University Communications.

