ONLINE: F*CK 2020!

media release: Thankfully, it's finally time to close out this garbage-can year fraught with pandemic, police brutality and endless political drivel and, in doing so, what better way to sublimate our collective rage and flip the proverbial bird at 2020 than to put on a live-streamed NYE Rock Show?

Announcing: F*CK 2020!, a live-streamed event to take place on December 31, 2020 @ 11:00p.m. EST via SPIN that will feature performances by DEVORA, Fever 333, The Snuts Working Men's Club & The Clockworks. The event is sponsored by Arrogant Bastard Ale and is put on in conjuction with Amazon, SPIN Magazine & Twitch. The stream itself will be viewable on SPIN's Twitch channel HERE.

Compiling this knockout lineup is outlaw pop up-and comer DEVORA, whose rambunctious debut single "Not Dead Yet" has received widespread praise and secured her as an artist-to-watch, explosive, politically-charged rockers Fever 333, hotly-tipped UK act Working Men's Club, whose dark, danceable, synth-punk emanates everything from The Fall to LCD Soundsystem, evocative Alan McGee-championed Irish post-punks The Clockworks and burgeoning Scottish indie rockers The Snuts.

What promises to be an evening of dancing, cathartic F*CK YOU's and general merriment, F*CK YOU 2020 aims to carry us all into a hopeful New Year with some riffs, a smirk, and above all, incredible live music. Hope you'll join us!