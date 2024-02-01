F-35 Community Listening Sessions

media release: The Madison F35 Community Connection project aims to build a stronger relationship between the Madison community and the 115th Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field through education and engagement. From feedback on Discussion Board #1, we learned the importance of having a variety of days and times for sessions.

Our first round of in-person discussions, the Community Listening Sessions, was scheduled to reflect this. Join us February 1, 2, or 3 at Madison College to kick off these conversations. Think about the following questions and register here! Registration is encouraged but not required.