F-35 Community Listening Sessions

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Madison F35 Community Connection project aims to build a stronger relationship between the Madison community and the 115th Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field through education and engagement. From feedback on Discussion Board #1, we learned the importance of having a variety of days and times for sessions. 

Our first round of in-person discussions, the Community Listening Sessions, was scheduled to reflect this. Join us February 1, 2, or 3 at Madison College to kick off these conversations. Think about the following questions and register hereRegistration is encouraged but not required.

  • What specific issues or concerns should the program address in the future?
  • How can the Wing enhance its communication with the community to foster a mutually beneficial relationship?
  • What is your vision of the future of community collaboration with the Wing?

