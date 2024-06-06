F-35 Community Listening Sessions

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has received a grant for community outreach and education from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC), Department of Defense. This grant has funded the Madison F35 Community Connection project which aims to build a stronger relationship between the Madison community and the 115th Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field through education and engagement. The project started in November 2023.

So far in this project, we’ve hosted three online discussion boards, three Community Listening Sessions (in February), and Neighborhood Sessions. These set the stage for deeper discussions moving forward, incorporating as many community members as possible.

The Community Collaboration Sessions in early June are an opportunity for more in-depth back and forth conversations between the 115th Fighter Wing and the Madison community. In addition to answering some commonly-asked questions, experts from the Wing will be participating in a panel discussion.

Thursday, June 6 · 6 - 7:30pm CDT, Madison College, 1701 Wright Street RSVP

Saturday, June 8 · 9:30 - 11am CDT, Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa Street RSVP

All information about the project can be viewed on the project portal at www.MadisonF35.com.

