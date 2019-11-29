F-35 Protest

× Expand Lou & Peter Berryman

press release: Hosted by Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition: A Black Friday protest with music and a march at The State Capitol Building to make a pre-winter statement about the proposed deployment of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field adjacent to viable, beautiful, thriving neighborhoods. This catastrophic proposal would cause negative health, economic, and environmental outcomes to one quarter of the City. This callous disregard of the populace must be stopped. We are notifying our elected officials, the Air Force and Defense Department that this will not be tolerated. This Black Friday demonstration will continue and escalate the Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition active resistance.

The event starts with music by Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines at noon, followed by speakers. Lou and Peter Berryman will lead a sing-along oftheir No- F-35 song at 12:45 pm. Marching bands lead the procession to the street at 1pm for one trip around the square.

https://www.facebook.com/events/434954590536176/