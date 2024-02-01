Fab Fling: A Line Dance Affair

media release: Are you ready for the most fabulous dance series of the year? This is the week for the first Fab Fling! It's a line dance affair, darling. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, we'll teach you every step you'll need to know. Come have a blast showing off your moves and grooving to the music at this queer-friendly event. Don't miss this chance to mingle with other fabulous folks—the Fab Fling is waiting for you! Swing by this Thursday at Five Nightclub at 7pm. $5 admission.