press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Nov. 17: In 1931 Berlin, three young people navigate the hedonism and darkening clouds of the waning days of the Weimar Republic. Aspiring writer Jakob Fabian falls for aspiring actress Cornelia, while his best friend Labude falls off the deep end—and all three must reckon with the political and moral compromises of the era. Although based on the acclaimed novel by German satirist Erich Kästner, Fabian – Going to the Dogs is no staid literary adaptation. Veteran director Dominik Graf attacks the material with an exhilarating freeform kineticism, restlessly collaging filmmaking techniques as the narrative hurtles forward, creating the feeling that the characters themselves are caught in the rush of history, hanging on for dear life.

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES