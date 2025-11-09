Fabric Arts and Upholstery Student Showcase

Madison College-Commercial Avenue Campus 2125 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: We’re thrilled to invite you to take part in the Fabric Arts & Upholstery Student Showcase, happening during the Continuing Education Open House at the Commercial Avenue Campus on Sunday, November 9, from 2–5 PM! This is a chance to connect with the community and celebrate the incredible work it's created. The event will also feature a wine & cheese tasting and a student jewelry and pottery sale.

Art Exhibits & Events
