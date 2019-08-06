Facebook for Organizations

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Running a Facebook page for a business or organization is different than having your own personal page. This class will cover some of the additional features offered to businesses using Facebook, as well as share some best practices of social media marketing. You may bring your own laptop, otherwise library equipment will be provided, so attendees can follow along. Please note, having a business/organization account requires having a personal Facebook account. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
