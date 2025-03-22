Faces for the Future

media release: Saturday, March 22 - no registration required; Saturday, April 5 - no registration required.

Unleash your kid’s creative power! Join us for a fun-filled, creative adventure where imagination meets sustainability! In this program designed and led by artist-in-residence TetraPAKMAN, children will transform everyday cereal boxes into vibrant, one-of-a-kind masks by using a variety of art supplies and materials - familiar and unknown! Participants will learn to cut, shape, fold and decorate household cardboard boxes pulled from the recycling bin into imaginative masks inspired by animals, characters, or anything they dream up.

This open-ended program encourages creative expression, environmental awareness, and hands-on making for all ages. There's no right or wrong way to create—just endless possibilities of self-expression through art with intentional materials.

This gathering will arm grown-ups with tactics, (TetraPAKMAN’s) top tools for creating and permission to try this type of open-ended experimentation and play at home…without leaving your home covered in paint and slime.