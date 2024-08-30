Faces of Railroading: The Making of Madison and Dane County reception

media release: The Center for Railroad Photography and Art is excited to present Faces of Railroading: The Making of Madison and Dane County at Garver Canvas!

This photography exhibit will be on display from August 22nd to October 20th. It will show various of people who worked on the railroad in Dane County. The photos tell the story of how railroads helped Madison grow. There will be a reception on August 30th from 6pm- 8pm to celebrate the new exhibit! Come see how the city changed as the railroads grew!