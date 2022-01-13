ONLINE: Facilitating Success for Students of Color

press release: Join Madison College to learn how to support students with disabilities with Dr. Shawn Robinson and Tony Cina.

Thursday, January 13

1-2PM: Equity and Learning Differences

Join us to learn how to support students with learning differences with Dr. Shawn Robinson and Tony Cina of the School of Academic Advancement.

These two in-house faculty co-lead the Madison College Learning Differences Innovation Center (LDIC) and their session will examine the history of misdiagnosis of learning disabilities/differences among Black and Latinx students and highlight critical questions faculty should ask themselves when supporting students. Dr. Robinson is a national expert on the topic of culturally responsive approaches to dyslexia and other learning differences. Mentorship and personal outreach are central themes in Dr. Robinson’s own personal journey as a dyslexic student to educator.

2-3PM: Facilitating the Success of Men of Color

Join us to discuss ways to support and facilitate success for our males of color on campus.

In the workshop, Dr. Luke Wood and the audience will dig deep in discussing ways to enhance the retention and graduation rate for men of color and factors that contribute to their success. To achieve equity mindedness, we urge you to attend this workshop to explore way systemic inequities impact on males of color.

3-4PM: Mentoring Women of Color

Join us to discuss ways to support women of color in higher education.

Join LaShawn Washington, M.Ed as she presents research focused on the experience of women of color at community colleges and best practices in mentoring Black and brown women students in higher education. This session is intended to build on the information from Dr. Wood, and provide practical applications on supporting female students of color.

Events co-sponsored by the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Institute for Equity and Transformational Change (IETC)