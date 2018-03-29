RSVP for Facilities Days Open House

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join us for the fourth annual Facilities Days Open House on Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 at Union South, hosted by the College of Engineering and MRSEC. This year the facilities day open house event will be a two day learning event. Day 1 will present tutorials on nanoscale fabrication, microscopy and microanalysis techniques available in the College of Engineering shared facilities. Day 2 will provide opportunities to utilize what you learned through hands-on demonstrations of the techniques and instruments.

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13, Union South, 1308 W Dayton St.

RSVP Deadline: March 29, 2018

Price: FREE

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
