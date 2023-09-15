Fact and Fiction on the Advent of Buddhism in the "Golden Land"
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Lecture by Nicolas Revire, Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Postdoctoral Fellow Arts of Asia/Curatorial Documentation and Research, The Art Institute of Chicago.
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-
Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies and the Archaeology Brownbag Series.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars