press release: February 1 to May 10, 2020. 5:30–7:30 p.m., 1/31. Opening reception.

In celebration of the Chazen’s 50th anniversary in 2020, and in acknowledgement that art-making increasingly crosses disciplines and departments, Faculty Exhibition 2020 welcomed proposals from faculty and staff across the campus who utilize art-making in their teaching and research. Projects explore relationships between the artist’s own work and specific art works in the museum’s collection, or the artist’s own work and the museum’s public spaces and architecture.