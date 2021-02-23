ONLINE: FAFSA Assistance

media release: College Goal Wisconsin is affiliated with a national event that provides free information and assistance to families who need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) the federally required form for students seeking financial aid, such as grants and loans. Completing the FAFSA is the first and most important step in qualifying for aid.

In Wisconsin, College Goal Wisconsin will take place virtually on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 23 at 6 p.m. (Registration will open on February 15 at noon)

Thursday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. (Registration will open on February 24 at noon)

Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. (Registration will open on April 6 at noon)

The agenda for the event:

You will be able to log in to the FAFSA completion event 15 minutes before the event begins

The FAFSA completion event begins with a short presentation on tips to complete the FAFSA

Families can ask questions and receive individual assistance to complete the FAFSA right after the short presentation

Click here to register for an event

After you register, you will receive a confirmation. Then on the day of the event, you will be emailed a link and instructions on how to connect to the Zoom meeting. The email will be going to the email that was listed on the registration form.

Students should attend the virtual FAFSA completion event with a parent or guardian if possible. If a parent can’t attend, the student can attend on their own. Please have the following specific materials available that evening to complete the FAFSA. Independent students should bring their own income and asset information.