press release: Student Defense, University of Wisconsin's La Follette School of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin's Wisconsin Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education, One Wisconsin Now, and the American Constitution Society proudly present a free screening of FAIL STATE, an award-winning documentary executive produced by news legend Dan Rather.

Over five years in the making, FAIL STATE investigates the for-profit college industry and the decades-long reports of student loan abuse within the sector. The film’s central thesis: aided by a cabal of politicians, nationwide disinvestment in public colleges and universities, and an unscrupulous desire to maximize profits at all costs, for-profit colleges have exploited millions of low-income and minority students, leaving them with worthless degrees and drowning in student loan debt. With echoes of the subprime mortgage crisis, director Alexander Shebanow traces the rise of the for-profit college industry in American higher education and uncovers a story that the Los Angeles Times calls “truly eye-opening and crucial.”

The film premiered to sold-out shows at DOC NYC, SXSW EDU, Cleveland International, and debuted on STARZ last December.

Following the screening, the event organizers will host an illuminating panel discussion on protecting students and the American taxpayer from predatory colleges. The film's director and other special guests will be in attendance.

This event is free and open to University of Wisconsin students, faculty, administrators, and the public at large. Space is limited so RSVP as soon as possible.

General Admission tickets are for non-reserved, open seating. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and we recommend you arrive early to get a great seat. Please contact kate@nsldn.org if you have any questions.